Mother Nature gifts cold temps, winter weather for Boston Mills opening on Christmas Eve

PENINSULA, Ohio — The Boston Mills Brandywine in Peninsula is officially set to open its slopes.

The resort opens on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its original opening date was December 17. However, Mother Nature did not get the memo. General Manager, Jake Campbell, told News 5 the delayed start was a pile-on from a rough start last season.

“We did make snow in November this year, which is earlier than we typically have, but the weather didn't quite cooperate enough to get open fully,” he said. “There's some great temperatures coming up this weekend and five plus days…our amazing snowmaking team will be able to turn this place around really quickly.”

The resort’s comeback is credited to feedback from customers and staff. Two new lifts have been added to help provide a smoother and quieter ride up the slopes.

“I decided to get some more seating capacity on those lifts to get everybody up to the top of the hill,” Campbell said.

Boston Mills is also adding incentives to employees with a new $20 minimum wage offer with benefits. Campbell says the pay change is what helped get the resort back fully staffed for the first time in years.

“I can confidently say we have a lot of staff. So, we'll be ready to go, spin all the lifts and we'll have a great season ahead,” he said. “Everybody comes out to these resorts to be with their family, enjoy the winter recreation that we know and love. [We’re] really excited to be a part of that and enjoy a good time with them.”

