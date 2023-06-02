News 5's Katie McGraw goes for a wild ride in Grave Digger as Monster Jam returns to Cleveland Browns Stadium

CLEVELAND — Monster Jam is surely no new spectacle to Cleveland, and the monster truck event returns to Cleveland Browns Stadium this weekend to showcase its biggest and best lineup of world-famous trucks and athletes.

On Friday morning, News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw got to speak to Grave Digger's driver Kayla Blood and go for a wild ridealong in the crowd-favorite truck ahead of the event Saturday.

Monster Jam has been coming to Cleveland since the early 2000s. The event was even once held at the now-demolished Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

The Monster Jam event, featuring loud modified trucks with oversized wheels, draws in thousands of spectators. The monster-sized trucks will be competing in various events, including freestyle racing, jumping competitions, and even donut contests.

Tickets are still available for the event happening at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, June 3. The Pit Party starts at 2:30 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., the Monster Jam Trackside preview begins at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

