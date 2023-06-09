Parade the Circle returns to Wade Oval after three-year pandemic-inspired hiatus

CLEVELAND — A beloved Cleveland tradition returns Saturday to Wade Oval.

Parade the Circle, presented by the Cleveland Museum of Art and University Circle, is back for the first time since the pandemic. This will be the 31st Parade the Circle after three missed years.

The theme this year is transformation, and you’ll see a lot of dragonflies.

The lead artist this year, Hector Castellanos Lara, chose the dragonfly because its spiritual meaning is ubiquitous across many cultures and embodies the emergence of life.

“It means hope, transformation, change, rebirth,” he explained. “It’s a message for us humans to no hesitate and do it now.”

Parade the Circle is a celebration of life, art and community.

You will see innovative costumes, giant puppets, masks, floats and more – all handmade.

Art enriches our lives, says Castellanos Lara. He says Parade the Circle is important and has been missed because it brings so many people together from all different walks of life.

Castellanos Lara’s dragonfly will be among about 50 floats made by artists, families, schools, and community groups like Abington Arms, HUD housing for seniors and people with disabilities.

“It’ll be a joy to watch and fun to be in,” smiled Mary Anne Vogele, Abington Arms resident.

Abington Arms is the longest-participating group. This year, they chose a carnival theme, and Mary Anne was sitting in a wheelchair that had been decorated into a colorful ice cream float.

She can’t wait to see all the people, especially the kids.

Organizers say more than a thousand people alone will be in the parade on Saturday, with tens of thousands expected to attend.

“There will be stilt walkers, music, drums, dancing… it’s like Carnivál,” said Castellanos Lara.

Organizers recommend arriving early. The circle will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for food, beverages, and family games that'll run until 4 p.m., and the parade starts at noon.

The museum has parking information and other details to help plan your arrival here.

