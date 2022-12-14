Santa, shopping and singing...oh my! Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Dec. 16-18

CLEVELAND — Winter doesn't have to be synonymous with boring! Get out and enjoy one of these holiday events in Northeast Ohio this weekend!

Santa at Great Northern Mall

Santa is at the Great Northern Mall for the holiday season. The mall will kick off his arrival at 5:30 p.m. with face-painting, balloon artists and stilt walkers. At 6 p.m., a Santa parade will take over the mall. Santa will be at the mall every day until Dec. 24. Then he gets pretty busy. Find more info here.

Beachland Holiday Flea Market

There will be over 25 vendors with holiday gifts, artwork, clothes, jewelry, vintage items and more at the Beachland Holiday Flea Market Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom & Tavern. The restaurant

will have its kitchen open and holiday-themed cocktails are on the menu. Find more info here.

Breakfast with Santa at Scene75

Indoor entertainment center Scene75 will have Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enjoy a breakfast buffet with Santa then have some fun in the game room. Find more info here.

Meet and greet and movie screening with Zack Ward

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the "A Christmas Story" house welcomes movie bully Scott Farkus aka actor Zack Ward for a meet and greet. "A Christmas Story" House is located at 3159 W 11th Street in Cleveland. On Sunday, Dec. 18 movie fans will have another opportunity to meet Ward at the screening of HBO Max's 'A Christmas Story Christmas' at the Highland Square Theatre, 826 W. Market St. in Akron. Ward will take photos beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the screening begins at 11 a.m. The screening is free and seats are first-come-first-serve.

Santa Paws

It's man's best friends turn for pictures with Santa! Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. take your pup to the US Bank Plaza at E. 14th Street and Euclid Avenue for their very own pic with Santa and enjoy free hot chocolate and dog treats. Santa Paws is presented by Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square and is for a cause as donations will support the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Santa Paws is asking for all pups to be well-behaved to maintain safety.

Candlelight: Holiday Jazz and Soul Classics feat. Ella Fitzgerald

Head to The Elliot for a Candlelight concert with live holiday-inspired music under the gentle glow of candlelight Friday, Dec. 16. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info here.

Jazz Jam Session @ BOP STOP

The BOP STOP invites you to a jam session Friday, Dec. 16 beginning at 10 p.m. From BOP STOP: "bring your instrument and call a tune! Our house rhythm section is organized by Cleveland-based drummer, Anthony Taddeo." The event is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Find more info here.

Winter Solstice Luminary Walk and Holiday Market

Friday, Dec. 16, take a stroll around the illuminated boardwalk of the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes and grab food from Metro45 Café & Catering. Warm alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be for purchase courtesy of Edwins Restaurant. Kiddos can enjoy an indoor craft station, and there will be holiday vendors. Find more info here.

Festival of Trees

This weekend, check out the Festival of Trees presented in the Cleveland Play House in the Allen Theatre lobby. This annual holiday tradition is free and is a beautiful display of trees decorated by talented artists and designers. Find more info and hours of operation here.

Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts

From Dec. 8-18, the Cleveland Orchestra will feature their holiday concerts. Click here for more information on an unforgettable holiday experience.

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Now through the end of December, walk or drive through the Wild Winter Lights presented by OPEC holiday light display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy 1.5 million lights spread out through several holiday-themed areas like Candyland, Santa’s Workshop and the Enchanted Forest. Find more info here.

Breakfast with Santa at Merwin’s Wharf Now until Dec. 18, enjoy a family-style breakfast with stunning views of water and wildlife at Merwin's Wharf. Pictures with Santa will be available, and children 12 and under will receive a special gift bag. For a more private, festive experience, book a heated, decorated Igloo for breakfast. Find tickets and more info here.

Twinkle in the 216 Now until Dec. 31, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will host its winter show, Twinkle in the 216, to celebrate the beauty of historic Cleveland this holiday season. Find info on times and admission here.