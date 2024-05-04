Something FREE for the whole family! Featuring baby animals, boats, and all things outdoors

CLEVELAND — Summer is quickly approaching, and over at the Huntington Convention Center, a free event is getting Northeast Ohio ready for all the fun things that come with good weather.

The Outdoor Fun Expo, which runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free for guests to attend. The event features vendors ranging from home improvement, boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and more.

Outdoor Fun Expo held at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

Whether guests are in the market for a new boat or looking for some outdoor gear, there's a vendor for everyone and plenty to shop for.

For those just looking for an experience, vendors like the Vermilion Marina are offering discounts on rentals and even holding drawings for prizes including trips for groups out on the water in one of their boats.

The event also features Cool Zoo, an interactive animal experience where guests can meet and learn about exotic animals, including a sloth, a baby Eastern grey Kangaroo, an American alligator hatchling and a boa constrictor.

Outdoor Fun Expo free event for the whole family

Huntington Convention Center is located at 300 Lakeside Avenue E.