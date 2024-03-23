Spring means animal baby boom, fun events at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Despite Northeast Ohio’s weather stubbornly clinging to the snowy season, spring has officially sprung, and frigid days haven’t stopped Lake Metroparks Farmpark from entering its most adorable time of the year—the baby boom.

Recently, the Farmpark, located in Kirtland, has welcomed two litters of piglets, several kids and lambs and a sweet calf named Cinnamon. The Farmpark also has a new calf due next week and three more calves due in the summer.

Fitting for spring, the time of year that symbolizes new beginnings and new life, guests of the Farmpark can visit all of the babies. From picture-taking to petting the little creatures, the Farmpark’s baby boom lets guests get up close and personal with the newest additions.

It’s not just the babies drawing in guests—the Farmpark also offers plenty of demonstrations and activities for people of all ages to enjoy throughout the spring and summer. A popular demonstration is the border collie sheep herding, where guests can see the dogs doing their impressive work on the farm.

There are hands-on activities, like milking a cow, and plenty of other educational and informational features to explore, like the Plant Science Center or the Machinery Building. There are also plenty of upcoming events hosted at the Farmpark, like Lamb Jam, April 27-28 and Horsefest, May 18-19.

Two big days for the Farmpark will be the solar eclipse on April 8, a free day for guests to see the exciting celestial phenomenon, and Earth Day, which the Farmpark expects to draw around 5,000 guests.

Spring is the start of a busy season for the Farmpark, which is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Road (Rt. 6) in Kirtland.

To learn more about events, Farmpark tickets, and more, CLICK HERE.