Take a look at the Science Center's world debut of Dinosaurs of the Sahara

Paleontologist Dr. Paul Sereno and the team at the University of Chicago’s Fossil Lab have brought the unique world of African dinosaurs to life with original fossils from the Saraha with Dinosaurs of the Sahara.

The exhibit made its world debut at the Great Lakes Science Center Friday.

News 5 meteorologist Trent Magill got into the prehistoric fun and got a preview of the one-of-a-kind mounted skeletons and flesh models at the Science Center.

The dinosaur experience will give guests the opportunity to touch real-life fossils, a SuperCroc skull and relive the excitement and adventure of Sereno's recent ground-breaking Saharan expeditions with real footage from the field.

Dinosaurs of the Sahara will be at the Science Center from May 26 – Sep. 4. Find more info here.

