The country’s longest running all-vintage sports cards, memorabilia show returns to Strongsville

This weekend, the Strongsville Sports Collectors Convention is taking place. It is the longest continuously operated sports card memorabilia show in the country for vintage cards and sports collectibles.

Gary Marmor, the show manager for the event, said that many fans look forward to the Strongsville convention, because of all the different dealers that bring new and rare items to the table.

“So if you're a serious collector, we will see many people show up on Friday and they actually buy what's called an early admission ticket. And the reason they do that is to get in before everybody else so they can get to what they call ‘the stuff’ in the hobby," Marmor said.

He also said there is good reason for all the excitement the excitement the convention brings.

“We have dealers that come from everywhere, from California down to Florida, over to Florida, up to Pennsylvania, even up to Ontario, Canada. It's a very Strongsville sports collectors convention is a very special show," Marmor said.

This year’s SSCC will feature a special autograph signings and photo ops event with the Kardiac Kids and following celebrities:



Brian Sipe

Clay Matthews Jr.

Mike Pruitt

Greg Pruitt

Dave Logan

Reggie Rucker

Joe DeLamielleure

Among other Cleveland sports greats holding signing sessions are Carlos Baerga, Cory Snyder, Bartolo Colon, David Justice, Larry Nance, Ozzie Newsome and Bernie Kosar. The schedule also includes sports legends Rickey Henderson, Darryl Strwaberry, Ickey Woods and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

For anyone who has never collected or been interested in rare sports memorabilia, Marmor said that stopping by the convention is the perfect time to start getting interested in the hobby.

“So, it's really documenting the history of sports. And that's what I think is the attraction is that, you know, people collect art, people collect statues, people collect all sorts of stuff in different hobbies," he said.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday and the event runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.