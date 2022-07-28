Watch Now
Topgolf Live arrives in Cleveland

TopGolf Live has arrived.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 09:45:38-04

CLEVELAND  — The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy Stadium are hosting the Topgolf Live Stadium tour, which will allow Browns fans and golf enthusiasts the chance to take the tee box from the Dawg Pound.

From July 28 through July 31, patrons will be able to play Topgolf from the tee boxes located at the west end zones and hit the golf balls toward the on-field targets through an interactive game that caters to all skill sets.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Prices range from $65 to $95 per person, based on timing and demand associated with the reservation block.

