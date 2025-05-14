Want to see a concert for $30?

This summer, Live Nation is selling tickets for certain concerts at Blossom Music Center for only $30.
These artists are included in the deal:
- Breaking Benjamin and Staind
- Sessanta
- Halsey
- Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson
- Bob Dylan and more
- James Taylor
- Keith Urban
- Pantera
- Kesha
- Big Time Rush
- Cyndi Lauper
- Nelly
- Toto with Christopher Cross and Men At Work
- The Offspring
- Styx with The Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder
- The Black Keys
- Weird Al Yankovic
- The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band
Ticketsfor that price go on sale May 21.
RELATED: 10th annual Outlaw Music Festival returns to Blossom this summer