Want to see a concert for $30?

The Cleveland Orchestra/Blossom Music Center.
A view of the lawn at Blossom Music Center.
This summer, Live Nation is selling tickets for certain concerts at Blossom Music Center for only $30.

These artists are included in the deal:

  • Breaking Benjamin and Staind
  • Sessanta
  • Halsey
  • Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson
  • Bob Dylan and more
  • James Taylor
  • Keith Urban
  • Pantera
  • Kesha
  • Big Time Rush
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Nelly
  • Toto with Christopher Cross and Men At Work
  • The Offspring
  • Styx with The Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder
  • The Black Keys
  • Weird Al Yankovic
  • The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band

Ticketsfor that price go on sale May 21.

