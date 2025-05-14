Want to see a concert for $30?

This summer, Live Nation is selling tickets for certain concerts at Blossom Music Center for only $30.

These artists are included in the deal:



Breaking Benjamin and Staind

Sessanta

Halsey

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson

Bob Dylan and more

James Taylor

Keith Urban

Pantera

Kesha

Big Time Rush

Cyndi Lauper

Nelly

Toto with Christopher Cross and Men At Work

The Offspring

Styx with The Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder

The Black Keys

Weird Al Yankovic

The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band

Ticketsfor that price go on sale May 21.

