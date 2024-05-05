Why Cinco de Mayo is truly special for Akron-founded Taqueria La Loma

AKRON, Ohio — Back in 2009, Taqueria La Loma was founded. It began as a grocery store selling authentic Mexican ingredients for the community to stock their pantries with.

From chiles and spices to beverages you won't find in the average chain store, La Loma filled a need in Akron. They also had a small taco truck they used to cook up limited offerings for customers.

"We thought our main business was going to be the supermarket. Little did we know that what kept us afloat in those hard beginning years, it was going to be the little taco stand," said La Loma owner Blanca Saucedo.

The little taco stand wasn't the main attraction. Customers of the store weren't lining up for their prepared food at first. Until a few people tasted the food—and then, all it took was a little word of mouth and La Loma's authentic flavors for the food to become a hit.

A few customers turned to many, and soon, the taco truck required expansion. It was a far cry from where they thought they might be after some periods of struggle. So Saucedo opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Whether it's the al pastor tacos marinated to perfection, the molcajete filled with a smattering of seafood delicacies, or the monster margaritas and other flavorful libations, La Loma's menu keeps people coming back. They've seen their little taco truck grow.

That growth has gone as far as a second location that opened in Canton back in 2021. It's continuing now with a new location opening down in Columbus in the coming weeks. Even the market is expanding in the coming months, moving into the building next door with hopes to also expand the Akron restaurant to increase seating.

Saucedo's restaurant has humble roots. But they're as authentic as they come and sharing that with the community means everything to her—which was felt deeply on Sunday as the restaurant expected a crowd of diners in to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

"They come in here and they are so, so excited that they are able to find their carne asada which our butchers prepare for them, our special seasonings and whatnot for the cookoffs and the summer that's rapidly approaching already," Saucedo said. "We're just super, super excited

that we're able to provide."

La Loma's Akron restaurantand market is located at 459 Darrow Road. The Canton restaurant is located at 4794 Dressler Road.