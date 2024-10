The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is gearing up to become a Winter Wonderland this holiday season.

The popular Wild Winter Lights event will take over the zoo from Nov. 12 until Dec. 30.

The event features more than one and a half million lights strung across multiple holiday-themed areas in the zoo.

Like in previous years, the zoo will have walk-through and drive-through options for anyone who wants to attend the event.

For more information, click here.