WWE Superstar brings his comedy show to Cleveland ahead of SummerSlam

CLEVELAND — WWE's biggest party of the summer is getting even bigger. SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Before the main event, one of WWE's biggest stars is hosting a comedy show at the Agora.

News 5's Sara Roth had the chance to talk with Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn about his relatively new stint in stand-up. He said wrestling and comedy go hand-in-hand.

"I've definitely had a lot of comedic moments throughout my career in wrestling," said Zayn. "Even in a very serious and very lucrative story line, like the one I did with the Bloodline, a big component of that was comedic elements and what made it so special."

Zayn first flexed his comedic muscles in May at the Netflix is a Joke festival. He also performed his comedy act in Toronto in June.

Zayn said he's ready to make Clevelanders laugh.

"It's a good time for anybody involved, whether you've been watching 20 years or you've never even seen a minute of wrestling," said Zayn."It's going to be a great show and I'm really, really excited to do it."

The Sami Zayn & Friends comedy show is on Friday, August 2, at the Agora Theater. The show starts at 11 p.m., following WWE's Friday Night Smackdown at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse.

You can buy tickets here.