Watch Now
NewsLet's Go NEO

Actions

You can bless the rains down at Blossom; Toto is coming to Northeast Ohio

Joseph Williams
Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Joseph Williams of the band Toto, performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Joseph Williams
Posted

Head out to Blossom this summer to relive the fun days of the 1980s with Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross.

The three groups will be performing in Cuyahoga Falls on Aug. 8.

“I am thrilled about this tour. Christopher and Colin (Hay) have been close friends of mine for a long time. This is a tour that musically works, and brings a fresh new Summer tour package to the circuit. I could not be more thrilled an idea that germinated months ago was able to take flight and become a reality," Toto guitarist Steve Lukather said.

“The mix of Christopher, Steve with Toto, and Men At Work rings true to me. I think it will make for an exciting night of music for old and new fans alike. Let’s go," Men at Work singer Colin Hay said.

“I’m honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends Toto and Men At Work," Christopher Cross said.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.