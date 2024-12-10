You can bless the rains down at Blossom; Toto is coming to Northeast Ohio

Head out to Blossom this summer to relive the fun days of the 1980s with Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross.

The three groups will be performing in Cuyahoga Falls on Aug. 8.

“I am thrilled about this tour. Christopher and Colin (Hay) have been close friends of mine for a long time. This is a tour that musically works, and brings a fresh new Summer tour package to the circuit. I could not be more thrilled an idea that germinated months ago was able to take flight and become a reality," Toto guitarist Steve Lukather said.

“The mix of Christopher, Steve with Toto, and Men At Work rings true to me. I think it will make for an exciting night of music for old and new fans alike. Let’s go," Men at Work singer Colin Hay said.

“I’m honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends Toto and Men At Work," Christopher Cross said.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

