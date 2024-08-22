You have 2 chances to watch Rocky Horror Picture Show in Northeast Ohio with members of original cast

If you're ready to do the Time Warp, get ready to watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show with some members of the original cast.

Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors, and Nell Campbell, who played Columbia, will be heading to Northeast Ohio for screenings of the show.

Bostwick will be in Elyria at the Stocker Arts Center on October 16.

“Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And “dammit Janet”! I have made nerds cool," Bostwick said.

Campbell will be in Akron on Oct. 27 at the E.J. Thomas Hall.

“I never would have thought all these years later we’d be touring our little ole film. I’m so thrilled to get back on the road and to meet several generations of fans. Looking forward to a lot of fun just like it always was," Campbell said.

