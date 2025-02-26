Your 2025 Northeast Ohio Fish Fry Guide

Lent arrives soon, which means Friday fish fry season! For all of you who participate, here is your guide to the best ones in Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

Church of the Gesu in Cleveland: Every Friday from March 14 until April 11. Click here for more information.

Irish American Club East Side in Euclid: Every Friday from March 7 until April 18. Click here for more information.

Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral in Cleveland Heights: Every Friday from March 7 through April 11. Click here for more information.

St. Andrew's Ukrainian Church in Parma: Every Friday from March 7 until April 11. Click here for more information.

German Central Foundation in Parma: Every Friday from Feb. 28 until April 18. Click here for more information.

St. Joseph's in Brecksville: Every Friday from March 7 until April 11. Click here for more information.

Rustic Grill in Highland Heights: Every Friday from March 7 until April 18. Click here to make a reservation.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Cleveland: Every Friday from March 7 until April 11. Click here for more information.

Church of the Assumption in Broadview Heights: Every Friday from March 7 until April 11. Click here for more information.

St. Elias Church in Brooklyn: Every Friday from March 7 until April 11. Click here for more information.

St. James in Lakewood: Every Friday from March 7 until April 11. Click here for more information.

Erie County

Vermilion-on-the-Lake Clubhouse in Vermilion: Every Friday during lent. Click here for more information.

Lorain County

American Slovak Club in Lorain: Held every Friday year-round from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Thomas in Sheffield Lake: Held every Friday from March 7 to April 11. Click here for more information.

Medina County

Saint Ambrose Parish in Brunswick: Held every Friday during Lent. Click here for more information.

Stark County

Sacred Heart of Mary & St. Louis in Louisville: Every Friday during Lent starting on March 7. Click here for more information.

Summit County

Queen of Heaven in Green: Every Friday during Lent. Click here for more information.

If your fish fry is awesome, send your information to webstaff@wews.com.

