Your guide to holiday activities across Northeast Ohio

Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays, which is why you'll want to check out these fun activities happening across Northeast Ohio.
We break down all the different types of events happening in the area.
Tree lightings
Wade Oval
Wade Oval will be hosting Illuminate the Circle on Nov. 23 from 5-8 p.m.
The lights will be turned on daily from Nov. 24 until Jan. 26.
NELA Park
NELA Park Holiday Lighting Ceremony will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year.
The ceremony will take place on Dec. 6.
WinterLAND
On Nov. 30, make sure you head down to Public Square to watch the lights turn on across Cleveland.
The annual tree-lighting will be part of a day of celebrations and family-friendly experiences across Cleveland.
For more information, click here.
Annual traditions
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
The holiday season is here, which means the North Pole Adventure on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has returned.
The event that runs through December 20 has something to offer for the entire family and guest appearances from Santa Claus and his elves.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Wild Winter Lights
The popular Wild Winter Lights event will take over the zoo from Nov. 12 until Dec. 30.
The event features more than one and a half million lights strung across multiple holiday-themed areas in the zoo.
For more information, click here.
Magic of Lights
Magic of Lights is returning to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season.
The light show opens on Nov. 27 and closes on Jan. 4.
Click here for more information.
Performances
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
It wouldn't be the holidays without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to town.
This year, their concert is on Dec. 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
To learn more, click here.
Cleveland Orchestra
The Cleveland Orchestra might perform concerts year-round, but during the month of December, they perform sounds of the holiday season.
The holiday concerts are performed from Dec. 11 through the 22.
For more information, click here.
The Nutcracker
The beloved holiday show, The Nutcracker, will be taking over Playhouse Square.
Come and watch the Cleveland Ballet perform the holiday classic.
For more information, click here.
A Christmas Carol
Even if you're a Scrooge, you will enjoy this show.
A Christmas Carol will be performed at Playhouse Square from Nov. 24 until Dec. 23.
For more information, click here.
Winter break camps
Great Lakes Science Center
The Science Center will be hosting STEM camps from Dec. 23 until Dec. 37 and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.
Kids will learn about space, chemistry, engineering and more.
Click hereto learn more.
Indoor activities
Cleveland Museum of Art
Looking for something fun and free to do while your kids are off school?
Head to the Cleveland Museum of Art to check out their new exhibits.
For more information, click here.
Natural History Museum
Have you missed going to the history museum? They reopen on Dec. 15.
For more information, click here.