Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 1 hurt in early morning Maple Heights shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning in Maple Heights.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 06:57:52-05

The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Monday and left one person dead and another injured.

According to authorities, it happened on Fairway Avenue. The department received a call about a man shot, and when officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who died at the scene.

Maple Heights Police said a second victim, a 37-year-old man, was found nearby; he had managed to leave the scene and walk down the street before calling police. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities believe the shooting happened following an argument between two individuals who pulled out guns and started shooting. It's unclear if the two men who were shot were the individuals involved in the argument.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.