1 dead, 1 hurt in early morning Maple Heights shooting

The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Monday and left one person dead and another injured.

According to authorities, it happened on Fairway Avenue. The department received a call about a man shot, and when officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who died at the scene.

Maple Heights Police said a second victim, a 37-year-old man, was found nearby; he had managed to leave the scene and walk down the street before calling police. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities believe the shooting happened following an argument between two individuals who pulled out guns and started shooting. It's unclear if the two men who were shot were the individuals involved in the argument.

The shooting remains under investigation.