1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mansfield

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 7:35 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Mansfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Brookfield Drive.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital, where one person died.

According to police, a group of people fled the scene following the shooting.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the subjects in this incident,” said Lt. Robert Skropits.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 419-755-9766.

