1 dead, 1 injured in Cleveland Heights shooting

A 74-year-old woman was found dead, and an 18-year-old man was injured after a report of two people shot in Cleveland Heights Saturday morning, according to the City of Cleveland Heights.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Randolph Road. Upon arrival, police found the 74-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say no suspects have been identified as of now, and no arrests have been made.

Cleveland Heights Police Department Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 216-291-3883. You can also stay anonymous and report any information to the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at 216-252-7463.