Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured in Cleveland Heights shooting

Cleveland Heights police generic
News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland Heights police generic
Posted
and last updated

A 74-year-old woman was found dead, and an 18-year-old man was injured after a report of two people shot in Cleveland Heights Saturday morning, according to the City of Cleveland Heights.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Randolph Road. Upon arrival, police found the 74-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say no suspects have been identified as of now, and no arrests have been made.

Cleveland Heights Police Department Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 216-291-3883. You can also stay anonymous and report any information to the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at 216-252-7463.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.