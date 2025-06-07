1 dead, 1 injured in domestic dispute stabbing in Akron

A 22-year-old man is dead after suffering multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation in Akron, according to Lt. Michael Murphy of the Akron Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., Murphy said officers responded to a domestic fight call at the 1200 block of Bee Bee Circle. Before police got to the scene, dispatch informed officers that the suspect, who is identified as 21-year-old Antoine Pixley, had allegedly assaulted his mother, and the altercation escalated with a knife involved. More information indicated that at least one person was stabbed.

Once officers arrived, they found two men, a 22-year-old and a 44-year-old, both with stab wounds, Murphy said.

The lieutenant stated that officers provided emergency first aid until the paramedics arrived on the scene.

Both of the victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated.

The 22-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead, Murphy said.

The condition of the 44-year-old is currently unknown.

The lieutenant said investigators later confirmed that the 44-year-old victim is Pixley's stepfather, and the 22-year-old victim was Pixley's roommate.

According to Murphy, throughout the investigation, officers determined that Pixley fled the scene in a vehicle before police showed up. Police coordinated with other agencies to search for Pixley's vehicle.

A partnering agency found the vehicle with a knife inside at the 3100 block of Gilchrist Road, but Pixley left the vehicle and fled on foot, Murphy said.

The lieutenant said a K9 unit was deployed and officers arrested Pixley shortly after an extensive search.

He was arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.