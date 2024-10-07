1 dead, 1 injured in Lakewood shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured on Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to Chase Avenue between Merl Avenue and Clifton Boulevard just before 8 a.m. for a report of two people arguing.

While en route, officers told dispatch they heard what they believed were gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man and woman down on the sidewalk. The man was dead, and the woman was seriously injured by at least one gunshot. A gun was found nearby. Police believe they knew each other.

The woman was treated on scene by officers and members of the Lakewood Fire Department and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. Her current condition is unknown.

According to Cleveland 19 News, the woman is one of the station's reporters, Winnie Dortch. "The 19 News staff is heartbroken for Winnie and her family. We are wishing her a quick and full recovery," the station said on its website.

Authorities have not identified the man yet.