1 dead, 1 injured in Mansfield after report of domestic violence

Two people were shot, and one succumbed to their injuries Friday in Mansfield after police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident, the Mansfield Department of Police said.

Authorities say just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment on the 300 block of Wood Street.

Police say they were informed of gunshots by neighbors, which prompted officers to enter the apartment immediately.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers provided medical aid until Mansfield Fire Department personnel arrived to transport the victims to a local hospital, according to authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after, according to the department.

The man was taken to Ohio Health in critical condition.

Mansfield police said during the investigation, it was found that both victims sustained gunshot wounds, but detectives do not believe there are any additional people involved in the shooting at this time.

The woman will receive an autopsy for the ongoing investigation, police said.

Officials say Major Crimes detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting, and additional information will be released once available.