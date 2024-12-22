1 dead, 1 injured in single-car crash in Summit County

One person is dead, and one person is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Barberton Sunday afternoon, according to the Barberton Police Department.

At approximately 1:39 p.m., Barberton police officers and fire personnel responded to a single-car crash in front of 480 Wooster Road West.

Barberton emergency personnel discovered that a 2021 Nissan SUV struck a pole, flipped multiple times and came to a rest at the corner of 5th Street Southwest and Wooster Road West.

Authorities say there were two people in the car. The person in the passenger seat was extricated by Barberton Fire and taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for their injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

The driver's name will not be released at this time due to pending notification of family members, police said.

The Barberton Police Department, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the crash.