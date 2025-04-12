1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lorain County parking lot

A 21-year-old Lorain man died, and another was seriously injured in a Lorain parking lot, according to Capt. Jacob A. Morris of the Lorain Police Department.

At approximately 5:08 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of 1139 Tower Boulevard, Morris said.

When officers arrived, they found two men lying in the lot, unresponsive and wounded by multiple gunshots.

According to Morris, officers immediately performed life-saving measures and requested EMS respond to the scene.

Once EMS arrived, one of the victims, a 21-year-old man from Lorain, was pronounced dead.

The second victim was transported to Mercy Hospital of Lorain for treatment, but shortly after, he was taken to Cleveland Metro Hospital by LifeFlight Medical Transport. His condition is unknown, police said.

A man who police believe was involved in the incident was detained at the scene, but no charges have been filed at this time, Morris said.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Justice Bureau at 440-204-2105.