1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lorain County

One person has died, and two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on State Route 18 near Quarry Road in Brighton Township, Lorain County on Saturday, according to the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says a preliminary investigation indicated a 2023 Dodge Charger, driven by a 25-year-old man from Royal Oak, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on SR 18. A 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 69-year-old man from Medina, was traveling westbound.

According to OSHP, the Dodge Charger failed to stay in control, traveled left of center, and struck the Toyota Corolla head-on.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the 69-year-old was unresponsive, and South Lorain County EMS and the Wellington Fire Department initiated life-saving measures. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials say the 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old who was a passenger in the Charger sustained injuries and were treated then released at the scene. The 25-year-old was also wearing a seatbelt.

OSHP says the crash is under investigation.