1 dead after crash involving church bus in Ashland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a church bus that left one man dead.

The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on State Route 39 near Township Road 749.

According to troopers, 71-year-old Rickie Bilger was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on State Route 39 when his vehicle collided in the middle of both travel lanes with a Thomas Built church bus that was driving northbound on State Route 39.

The bus drove off the west edge of the road, struck a ditch line and came to a rest.

Bilger's vehicle spun northbound and came to a rest southbound.

At the time of the crash, there were four passengers on the bus and one of the passengers were transported to Wooster Community Hospital for injuries.

The passenger's injuries are unknown at this time.

Bilger was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The roads were shut down for two hours while crews investigated.