1 dead after fatal shooting in Stark County

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in Stark County Thursday afternoon, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 3:07 p.m., authorities say deputies responded to the 1500 block of Delville Avenue North West in Canton Township after a 911 call reported a domestic-related shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to provide life-saving care until EMS arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital by the Canton Township Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the other person involved in the incident has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff's office says the case is under investigation with no further details at this time and asks anyone with information to contact them at (330) 430-3800.