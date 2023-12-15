Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after fiery crash in Wayne County

Highway Patrol
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paul Kiska
Emblem on a vehicle of a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Highway Patrol
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 12:19:13-05

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal crash on Interstate 71 in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-71 northbound near mile marker 196.

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of a commercial tractor-trailer.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.