1 dead after fiery crash in Wayne County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal crash on Interstate 71 in Wayne County.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-71 northbound near mile marker 196.
According to troopers, a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of a commercial tractor-trailer.
Both vehicles caught fire.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.
