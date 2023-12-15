1 dead after fiery crash in Wayne County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal crash on Interstate 71 in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-71 northbound near mile marker 196.

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of a commercial tractor-trailer.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.