1 dead in Cleveland vehicle shooting

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a vehicle shooting that left one person dead in Cleveland Friday night.

The victim has been identified as a 21-year-old man.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Police Fifth District officers responded to the 11600 block of Durant Avenue for a call about shots fired in the area.

The caller said they heard gunfire followed by what sounded like a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle that crashed into a pole. The 21-year-old was found inside and appeared to be struck by bullets.

Police said officers confirmed the victim was unresponsive. Cleveland EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 216-623-5464.

There are no further updates at this time.