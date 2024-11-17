1 dead in single car crash in Lorain County

Troopers from the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal single-car crash that happened in LaGrange Township, Lorain County Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Indian Hollow Road and Cook Street, according ot OHSP.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed a 58-year-old woman from Lorain was driving a 2018 Mazda 6 and traveling north on Indian Hollow Road prior to the crash. The car went off the left side of the roadway, hit a mailbox and went through a tree line into a field, where it landed.

Upon arrival, the 38-year-old woman was unresponsive which led troopers to initiate life-saving measures. After a short time, she was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to OSHP.

Authorities say the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OSHP says the investigation remains ongoing.