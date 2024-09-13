Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured in Crestline house explosion

A large debris field was left from the damage
News 5
House explosion in Crestline
CRESTLINE, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others are injured due to a house explosion that happened in Crestline Friday afternoon, according to the Springfield Township Fire Department.

The fire department says the explosion happened around 1 p.m.

Fire Chief Adam Spellman told News 5 that the house is gone, and the field is filled with debris that has reached 50 yards.

House explosion in Crestline

One woman who was outside was thrown by the explosion and taken to the hospital, Spellman said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Spellman says two additional people were found in the basement, and a man alerted authorities for help. The man and woman in the basement were taken to the hospital, but the woman died. The man's condition is also unknown.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the explosion.

