Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dies in single-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County

Tuscarawas County file image
News 5
<p>Tuscarawas County</p>
Tuscarawas County file image
Posted
and last updated

The Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Tuscarawas County Tuesday.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling north on County Road 98 in Wayne Township when the driver went off the right side of the road, OSHP said.

Troopers say that the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and tree before stopping.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. She was not wearing a seat belt.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash; drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through