1 dies in single-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Tuscarawas County Tuesday.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling north on County Road 98 in Wayne Township when the driver went off the right side of the road, OSHP said.

Troopers say that the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and tree before stopping.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. She was not wearing a seat belt.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash; drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.