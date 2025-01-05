1 in critical condition after Circle K shooting in Canton

A man is in critical condition after a shooting that took place at a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Canton Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department.

In a statement, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said several calls were made reporting a shooting at 3240 Mahoning Rd. NE at 11:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm, neck and face.

Police say officers administered first aid until Canton Fire Department Medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital for treatment.

The 37-year-old remains in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities say a suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Navarre Road Sunday at 11:40 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.