1 injured after shooting near Maple Heights High School, police ask for public's help

The Maples Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy near Maple Heights High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Clement Avenue and Mapleboro Road for a report of "several gun shots," a press release from MHPD said.

Maple Heights High School, which is nearby, was locked down out of precaution while police investigated.

The boy was found with a gunshot wound to his left hip and was transported to Metro Hospital, the release said.

The school lockdown was lifted around 4:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

