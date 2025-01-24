1 injured in Portage County kitchen fire

A woman was injured in a house fire that broke out in the city of Aurora Friday morning, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

At around 11:05 a.m., the firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at the 1300 block of Aurora-Hudson Road.

Upon arriving, firefighters found a wood-framed family home heavily covered in flames.

Officials said one woman was injured in the fire. She was transported to the Adult and Pediatric Burn Institute at Akron Children's Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said no one else was home when the fire started. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The investigation is being handled by the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau.