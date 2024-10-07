Watch Now
1 injured in shooting at Cleveland Dairy Mart

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in front of a Dairy Mart that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.
Police say the shooting took place on West 89th Street and Detroit Avenue.

News 5 was on the scene and could see bullet holes in a parked car in front of the establishment. Yellow tape blocked off the parking lot.

In 2018, News 5 reported on residents blaming the store for crime issues, and the store told News 5 it was not fair.

Residents in Cleveland neighborhood blame convenience store for crime, owner says that's unfair

The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.

Police are investigating the shooting, and News 5 will have more information to share

