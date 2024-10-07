1 injured in shooting at Cleveland Dairy Mart

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in front of a Dairy Mart that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.
Police say the shooting took place on West 89th Street and Detroit Avenue.
News 5 was on the scene and could see bullet holes in a parked car in front of the establishment. Yellow tape blocked off the parking lot.
In 2018, News 5 reported on residents blaming the store for crime issues, and the store told News 5 it was not fair.
The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.
Police are investigating the shooting, and News 5 will have more information to share
