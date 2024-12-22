24-year-old man killed in Akron shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a residence at the 1900 block of Garden Court for a shooting just before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old man wounded by gunshots. EMS was called, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say officers detained multiple people who were at the scene, including a suspected shooter.

Based on preliminary information, the 24-year-old man and another man knocked on the door and rushed in once the door opened, according to witnesses.

Once the men were inside, the victim allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old man. During the altercation, a 19-year-old man inside the apartment grabbed his gun and shot the victim, police said.

Officials say the victim left the residence after being shot and later collapsed outside.

Authorities say detectives interviewed the shooter and other subjects and later released them while they continued to examine the circumstances, including a claim of self-defense surrounding the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

People may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.