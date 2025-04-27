1 man injured in Elyria shooting

A 42-year-old man was injured after a shooting took place in Elyria Sunday morning, according to Captain Bill Lantz, public information officer of the Elyria Police Department.

At approximately 11:14 a.m., Elyria officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Melvyn Lane for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found several witnesses at the residence, and the scene was quickly cleared.

Lantz said the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old Elyria resident, was detained in a vehicle after the initial call and a gun was recovered.

Shortly after, a 42-year-old man arrived at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center wounded by gunshots, Lantz said. He was listed as in stable condition.

According to Elyria PD, detectives went to both locations and continued the investigation. They found additional evidence after processing the scene.

Lantz said multiple people were taken to the department and interviewed regarding the incident.

Police said preliminary information indicated a domestic disturbance had happened at the location shortly before the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation, and detectives are working to find out all aspects of the incident, including whether self-defense played a factor or not.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Loesch at (440) 326-1205 or via email at tloesch@cityofelyria.org.