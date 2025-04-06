1-on-1: RMU forward, Cleveland native Amarion Dickerson talks basketball, family and next steps

Cleveland native, Robert Morris University Forward and family man, Amarion Dickerson, sat down with News 5's Camryn Justice for an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk basketball, family and the next step.

Dickerson was born and raised in Cleveland. He mentioned how the city played a part in his journey.

"Cleveland is just known for [being] a rugged, gritty city. Everything we do here... comes from scratch, like, we gotta work for everything. So, that played a huge factor in how I go out there and perform."

The forward player went to James Ford Rhodes High School and played hoops there— learning many lessons that prepared him for college basketball, and life.

"As far as Rhodes, like...we always been counted out. West Side School, Senate (Athletic) League, just having a chance to establish a different type of culture at James Ford Rhodes—it was unbelieveable for me, " Dickerson said.

This year, RMU made it to the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which the team played in Cleveland. Dickerson's 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks nearly upset No. 2 seed Alabama.

RMU forward and CLE native Amarion Dickerson has homecoming during NCAA tournament

"Just seeing all my family, friends, loved ones, people that I haven't seen in years come out and support me...it was just all flowing through my body," said Dickerson. "...I think that played a huge factor. Just all the love and care and support that I had in the building."

Family has been a massive part of Dickerson's journey. He expressed his gratitude for the women in his life.

"It was pretty rough, growing up. Single parent mom, [her] having to work all the time... so my grandma and my aunties they all played a part in it too. Bouncing from house to house and stuff like that, not knowing where your next meal gonna come from and things of that nature," said Dickerson, "but I just stay prayed up, knowing that I gotta go and... I was gonna be the one to, you know, just kind of break the chain and be able to provide the support and help that my family needed."

Dickerson has an opportunity to do chest that. He entered the transfer portal and decided on his next steps.

"USC (University of Southern California)," said Dickerson as he sported his USC basketball T-shirt. "That's what's next for me. We gonna go out there in Southern California... show [what] the Cleveland kid is made of. Go out there, stay blessed, stay prayed up, and go out there and play basketball at my highest level.

As Dickerson eyes his goals and prepares to play in the Big Ten out west, he takes this as a win for a kid from Cleveland.

"You know, ultimately, like, me growing up where I came from and the stuff that I had to go through to get to this point, like they feel like I already won...I'm still working to get to, you know what I'm saying, a better chapter of my life, but to them—I'm a hero to them," Dickerson said.