Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dies after car crashes on Eddy Road in Bratenahl

Crash generic
Copyright Associated Press
File Image
Crash generic
Posted at 8:33 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 08:33:09-04

A 23-year-old woman died early Friday morning after crashing into a bridge wall on Eddy Road near Interstate 90 in Bratenahl.

According to Bratenahl Police, the crash happened just after 5 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, authorities said.

A 21-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities. The passenger was last known to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through