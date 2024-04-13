1 person dies after car crashes on Eddy Road in Bratenahl

A 23-year-old woman died early Friday morning after crashing into a bridge wall on Eddy Road near Interstate 90 in Bratenahl.

According to Bratenahl Police, the crash happened just after 5 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, authorities said.

A 21-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities. The passenger was last known to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.