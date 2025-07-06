1 person fatally shot in Summit County

One person has died after being shot in Akron's Tallmadge suburb on Sunday morning, according to the Tallmadge Police Department.

Just after 11 a.m., Tallmadge Police received a call reporting a shooting that happened on the 500 block of Cynthia Lane.

Police said the caller told them that they had "just shot their father," and that the victim was not breathing.

Officers from the department responded to the scene immediately and found the person who fired the gun. Tallmadge PD said the person was taken into custody.

According to officials, Tallmadge EMS initiated life-saving measures on the victim, who was transported to Akron City Hospital. They were later pronounced dead.

The department stated that the incident appeared to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.