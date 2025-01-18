1 seriously injured at Medina County sledding hill

One person was seriously injured at the base of a sledding hill in Friedt Park in Wadsworth on Saturday, according to the Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department.

The department says the person at the bottom of the hill could not self-extricate.

Department personnel safely evacuated and treated the victim before using a specialized rope rescue system, which they say is carried on rescue engines for unique rescues like this one.

Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department.

The victim sustained serious injuries, but the department says they are in stable condition.

"The Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department extends its gratitude to the Wadsworth Police Department for their assistance in locating the victim prior to our arrival,” the department said in a Facebook post.