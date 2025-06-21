1 severely injured, 1 dog dead in Elyria mobile home park fire

One person was severely injured and a dog died in a mobile home fire in Elyria Saturday morning, according to the Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti.

At approximately 10:43 a.m., the fire department was notified of a structure fire at the 300 block of Gull Drive in the Pikewood Manor Mobile Home Park, Pronesti said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found an active fire and the injured resident, the chief said.

Crews searched for possible victims inside and did not find anyone else, but Pronesti said a dog did die as a result of the fire.

Pronesti said the victim was transported to Lifecare, then to UH Elyria. He said she has since been taken to Cleveland Metro Health.

The chief said the damage is an estimated $40,000, and the fire is under investigation.