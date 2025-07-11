1 teen killed, another injured in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND — One teen died and another was injured after a shooting that took place in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz.

Just before 7 p.m., the Cleveland Police Third District received a call about shots that were fired near the 2500 block of East 49th Street, Diaz said.

Officers responded to the scene and were met with teen boys— one about 15 years old and the other about 16 years old— who were both injured by gunshots, Diaz said.

According to the PIO, Cleveland EMS took both victims to a hospital, but one teen, who was about 16 years old, was later pronounced dead.

Diaz said the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the scene and working to learn more information.

Police ask anyone with information to call their homicide unit at 216-623-5464 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.