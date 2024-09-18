10 Cleveland teachers get a great surprise in class Wednesday

It was an exciting day as 10 teachers representing schools across Cleveland Metropolitan School District were honored for their outstanding work in the classroom.

The Excellence in Teaching Award is not only a special recognition for each teacher but also a way to elevate the profession and celebrate the great talent in the district.

And these teachers Wednesday didn't see the award coming.

The awards are a joint effort between the Cleveland Foundation, The George Gund Foundation, CMSD, and The Cleveland Teachers Union.

Representatives from all the organizations went around Wednesday, surprising the 10 unsuspecting teachers in their classrooms.

Including Ms. Jen Sindyla, who teaches a 4th-5th combo class at Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus.

Her face was covered in shock and a few tears as the crew came in to announce that she was one of the 10 recipients of the excellence award.

The kids looked confused and in shock, as well, but erupted in cheers for their teacher.

Sindyla's colleagues recognized her expertise in STEAM teaching. Superintendent Warren Morgan read aloud her nominating letter, which said she fosters a dynamic and supportive classroom environment where curiosity is encouraged and mistakes are opportunities for growth.

Plus, her talent for creating learning experiences across the school campus was also mentioned.

"Which includes, but not limited to, the phenomenal school-wide literacy project that culminates with a full-blown musical," read Morgan.

Sindyla said she was honored and speechless.

She said she's been teaching for an outstanding 26 years and loves her job.

"The kids," she said. "It's the kids, and I love sharing my joy of learning with them. Watching their faces light up when they learn something new. I share their experience with them."

Her students clearly agree that the right teacher received the recognition.

Excitedly saying how much they love Sindyla and learning in her classroom.

"She's the best," said one student.

"The best teacher in the world," smiled another.

The awards ceremony will be in October.

Here is the full list of the 10 winners of the 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award:



Patrice Forney Perkins, PreK, Harvey Rice

April Saxon, 5th Grade, Nathan Hale

LaTrice Shields, Physical Ed, Warner Girls' Leadership Academy

Katherine Moskal, 1–3rd Grade, Tremont Montessori

Leslie Petrie, 5th Grade, Buhrer Dual Language

Anthony Simeone, 9–12th Grade, School of One @ City Life Center

Zachary Switzer, 9–12th Grade, John Marshall School of Information Technology

James Musser, 11th Grade, Rhodes College & Career Academy

Lindsey May, 11–12th Grade, Cleveland High School for Digital Arts

Jennifer Sindyla, 4th Grade, Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus