10-year-old girl fatally shot in Cleveland; no arrests made

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that happened July Fourth on the city's West Side and left a 10-year-old girl dead.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 05, 2024

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 125th Street.

Officers responded to the location after receiving a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found the child, who had sustained a single gunshot wound.

"The officers immediately began to provide first aid, and due to the severity of the injury, officers transported the child to the hospital," police said.

The girl died a short time later.

Police said no arrests have been made.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, as no further information was released.

