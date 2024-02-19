Watch Now
10-year-old shot in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood

Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 19, 2024
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot on Monday afternoon on the city's South Side.

According to authorities, it happened just after 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of Gifford Avenue in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. The extent of the child's injuries remain unknown.

Police didn't release any information regarding how the child was shot.

We will update this story when more details become available.

