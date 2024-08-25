11-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Stark County

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 14th Street SW and Brooklyn Avenue SW in Stark County Sunday evening, according to Perry Township Police.

Authorities said preliminary investigations show that the child, who was riding a bike, ran a stop sign and was struck by an approaching vehicle.

The child suffered a leg injury and was transported by the Perry Township Fire Department to Aultman Hospital for treatment, and the child's injuries are being assessed by medical professionals, police said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities urged all residents, especially young cyclists, to use caution when approaching intersections and to always obey traffic signs and signals.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

"Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this time," Perry Township Police said.