11AM: FirstEnergy gives update on remaining power outages from last week's storm

CLEVELAND — Officials with FirstEnergy will hold a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. to talk about how restoration efforts are coming for those affected by severe storms and flooding last week.

You can watch the news conference below:

FirstEnergy President Torrence Hinton is expected to speak about the remaining outages.

As of Monday morning, more than 98% of customers have had their power turned back on. The storms last week caused the largest area-wide outage in 31 years— more than 470,000 customers lost power, according to FirstEnergy.

Although the power has been restored in most communities, many have experienced damage to their property, loss of food and a lack of access to necessities.

News 5 and the Scripps Howard Fund have teamed up for a tornado and flood relief textathon to benefit the Red Cross.

Red Cross and News 5 launch textathon for tornado and flood relief

Here’s what we can all do to help:



You can text News5 to 50155 to make a donation

You can donate at this site.

If you are on a personal computer, you can donate by scanning this QR code with your cell phone camera.

